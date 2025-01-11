Anyone who doesn’t know Betis would be surprised by the result in Valladolid. But in Baetic history there are many games in which the Heliopolitans are characterized by resurrecting teams. This season, without going any further, happened in Valencia at the end of November with a disastrous second half. But this Saturday it happened in Pucelana lands. A team that arrived with the cup elimination against a First Federation team and practically sunk in LaLiga, with many locker room problems and already coach changes at this point in the season. Without attitude or good pressure it is impossible. Without wanting to win the game, either. And this is what the Betic team demonstrated in the ninety minutes of the match in Zorrilla. He did want the discount, but it was too late. Kike Pérez’s goal against Sabaly’s defensive passivity against Lucas Rosa’s center, and Natan’s shot through the center of the local ‘8’, squandered the chances of Pellegrini’s team to score in a duel that was very important for continue in the fight for the European places. Betis had a good opportunity to get closer to the European places in the classification and stay in the points fight with teams like Girona, Real Sociedad, or Osasuna, and so on. get closer to Mallorca, sixth, who with 30 points and after having advanced their game on matchday 19 by playing the Super Cup semi-final against Madrid, could be just two points away from achieving victory in Valladolid. At least, after having foolishly let too many points escape during the first round, finishing it as close as possible to 30 points in the LaLiga table was important before facing the Cup round of 16 duel against Barcelona in Montjüic. Pellegrini made some movements in the eleven that were more a technical decision than anything else. Ricardo Rodríguez and Bakambu started and Perraud and Vitor Roque stayed on the bench. Thinking about the fratricidal clash against Barcelona on Wednesday? You could think. Marc Bartra also waited for his opportunity on the bench, but in his case it was also due to the fact that he had returned to the squad after missing the Cup match in Huesca. But the attitude of one, Valladolid, wanting to win the game more than the other, Betis, was what determined the match. The beginning of the match showed that, despite playing against the LaLiga vice-bottom team, Valladolid was tied at 12 points with Valencia, he was going to have his complications. More than anything because Betis came out a little to see them coming and little intense in the pressure. Cocca’s team conceded. There was also a lot at stake in the match. But Pellegrini’s men did not take that step forward to really overwhelm the Blanquivioletas and the atmosphere in Zorrilla towards their team became even harsher if possible after the elimination in the Copa del Rey a week ago against a Primera RFEF team like Ourense. CF. It was a match very similar to that of Valencia, lacking attitude and with very little intensity on the Green and White side, any team, whether better or worse in the qualifying table at the heights at which the match is played, can create you issues. And so much so that Valladolid played its best game of the season. Very little from Betis in attack during the game. Bakambu, who started, was more of a hindrance than a help. He didn’t even control the ball well. He had a chance, but the ball almost went out of bounds rather than over the baseline after the Congolese’s cross shot. But even Lo Celso was bad. Some detail from Isco but very little else. Too much passing and security control in general terms, only the man from Malaga attempted some oriented control to take advantage with the ball under control. The warning in the first minute of play foreshadowed what was going to happen in Zorrilla. Johnny Cardoso lost the ball when Betis took the ball – although the North American international could have been fouled – and the ball reached Marcos André. The former Valencia striker dribbled, the ball went long and the ball was left to Anuar who incomprehensibly finished wide before the departure of Fran Vieites. The local team had a second approach in the first minutes, in a header by Mario Martín after a free kick that went wide. But little by little Betis got rid of Valladolid’s dominance and pressure in the center of the field. Lo Celso was close to putting Betis ahead before the quarter-hour mark, but the Argentine, very blurred during the 75 minutes he was on the field, finished high after Bakambu’s drop shot. Another who appeared very little was Abde. It had a shot but it deflated. He doesn’t go at speed, nor does he show excess… The Moroccan is going through a bad time. He has to continue playing because, practically, there is nothing else in the Betic attack. After passing through the locker room, the match continued with the same trend, which was confirmed with Kike Pérez’s goal, which in the end unevented the duel. It was the 58th minute, when, after a long elaboration in attack, the ball opened to the left for the entry of Lucas Rosa. The white-violet left-back beat Sabaly’s back and crossed into the heart of the area, where only, because Natan did not follow the mark, the Toledo native developed a long attacking action for the local team, opening to the left for the entry of Lucas Rosa . The center of the left-handed back, who caught Sabaly’s back, in the heart of the area was put into the goal by Kike Pérez in the face of Natan’s defensive passivity. Party in Pucela. Tremendous joy for the local team and for Betis who had to row again with another score against. The fact is that the Heliopolitans did not appear again in the opposite area until the youth player Jesús Rodríguez entered the game. It is a delight to see the one from Alcalá de Guadaíra play. Partnering more or less with Aitor on the right flank of the Heliopolitan attack, the young attacker was the player who created the most danger in the entire second half for the green and white. He even had a chance to tie the game in the long final stoppage time. Vitor Roque also had a shot, who entered the field at the hour mark, but went cross and was saved by a local defender practically under the sticks.Real Valladolid match details: Hein; Luis Pérez, Juma Bah (Cömert, m. 46) (David Torres, m. 54), Javi Sánchez, Lucas Rosa; Kike Pérez (Iván Sánchez, d. 89), Juric, Mario Martín; Anuar (Amath Ndiaye, d. 82), Raúl Moro and Marcos André (Sylla, d. 89). Real Betis: Fran Vieites; Sabaly (Jesús Rodríguez, d. 73), Llorente, Natan, Ricardo Rodríguez; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira (Aitor, d. 60), Isco; Lo Celso (Mateo Flores, d. 75), Abde (Juanmi, d. 73) and Bakambu (Vitor Roque, d. 60). Goals: 1-0, m. 58: Kike Pérez. Referee: Cordero Vega (Cántabro Committee). He cautioned Llorente, Marcos André, Lo Celso, Kike Pérez, Johnny Cardoso and Vitor Roque. Incidents: About 25,000 spectators in the Nuevo José Zorrilla, with a large presence of Betis fans in all the stands. 19th matchday of LaLiga 24-25. Another disastrous Betis match, without intensity, with little offensive success and giving the sensation of not having the desire to win the match. That’s the feeling it leaves. We are not going to say that against the second-place finisher in the standings you could win by walking, but obviously the opportunity to add three by three again in LaLiga was quite good. Already counting on the duel in Pucela, in the last four league games of Pellegrini’s team, Betis has only been able to win in Villarreal. Everything has been covered up a bit by the Cup, the last matches of the Conference and the good match played against Barcelona in Heliópolis at the beginning of December. But the data is there and the Betic team has to return to the path of victories in the regularity tournament.

