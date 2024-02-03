Former president claims he is being persecuted and that they are trying to link January 8th to him “at any cost”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Saturday that they will do everything they can to convict him, in reference to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and Minister Alexandre de Moraes. However, according to him, “they don’t think anything” because he made one “clean government”.

“Persecution on top of persecution. They do everything they can to find a way to condemn me, but they don't find anything, because there is nothing. I created a clean government in Brazil”said Bolsonaro in an interview with Portuguese influencer Sérgio Tavares.

According to Bolsonaro, “nobody” Can you understand how the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) won the 2022 elections. The former chief executive also stated that, under the PT government, Brazil is “perfectly aligned” with Venezuela.

“All opponents are being impeached or rendered ineligible”said Bolsonaro.

The former president also said that the 8th of January – when protesters invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers – was a “trap” who want to link to it “at any cost”.