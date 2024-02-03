US and UK attack dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom attacked dozens of targets in Yemen this Saturday in response to repeated offensives against shipping by the Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, which have disrupted international trade.

(Also read: US bombings in Iraq would have left at least 16 dead, including civilians)

The bombings hit “36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping, as well as warships transiting the Red Sea,” both countries and other nations that supported the operation said in a statement.

Several regions of Yemen were targeted by a series of airstrikes on Saturday night, including the capital Sanaa, the Houthi rebels' television network said, accusing the United States and the United Kingdom.

Al Masirah television wrote on the social network

In Sana'a, controlled by the Houthis, witnesses reported strong explosions around midnight (2100 GMT). The United States, Britain and other countries later stated in a joint statement that their forces hit “36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to continued Houthi attacks on international and commercial shipping, as well as warships.” that travel through the Red Sea”.

The US Middle East Command (Centcom) had previously announced that it carried out strikes in Yemen on Saturday “around 7:20 p.m. local time (4:20 p.m. GMT) against six Houthi anti-ship missiles “prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea. “, where these pro-Iranian rebels multiply their attacks.

The Houthis, at war with Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2014, control large swathes of the country on the Arabian Peninsula.

Since mid-November, the rebels have attacked what they consider ships linked to Israeli interests in the Red Sea, in “solidarity” with the Palestinians of Gaza, affected by the war between Hamas and Israel. US and UK forces responded with attacks on Houthi targets, including the capital Sanaa.

With information from EFE and AFP