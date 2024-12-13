



Text

Manuel Chaves Nogales

Adaptation and direction

Xavier Alberti

Audio scene

Orestes Gas

Lightning

Juan Gomez Cornejo

Locker room

Elda Noriega

Interpreter

Miguel Rellán

Place

La Abadía Theater, Madrid

Adaptation of the novel by Chaves Nogales Published in 1934, it tells the crossroads of a biography in the middle of the crossroads of European history a century ago. Juan Martínez is a pícaro, a flamenco dancer who saw the picaresque of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only