theater criticism
Adaptation of the novel by Chaves Nogales published in 1934, it tells the crossroads of a biography in the midst of the crossroads of European history a century ago.
-
Text
Manuel Chaves Nogales
-
Adaptation and direction
Xavier Alberti
-
Audio scene
Orestes Gas
-
Lightning
Juan Gomez Cornejo
-
Locker room
Elda Noriega
-
Interpreter
Miguel Rellán
-
Place
La Abadía Theater, Madrid
Adaptation of the novel by Chaves Nogales Published in 1934, it tells the crossroads of a biography in the middle of the crossroads of European history a century ago. Juan Martínez is a pícaro, a flamenco dancer who saw the picaresque of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#teacher #Juan #Martínez #unexciting #rogue
Leave a Reply