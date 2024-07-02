Student Walid Khaled Al Asadi, who topped the secondary school exams, advanced track private education, said: “Congratulating His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is an indescribable moment that words cannot express. It is the happiest surprise in my life.” He pointed out that throughout his years of study, he was among the top students and had hopes of being ranked at the state level to obtain a scholarship to achieve his dream of studying medicine and specializing in surgery, noting that organizing time, focusing, family support and providing the appropriate atmosphere for studying were the most important keys to success and good fortune for him.

He stressed that excellence does not mean studying for continuous hours, but rather studying with concentration for a specific number of hours per day, relying on class periods, committing to daily attendance at school, and avoiding private lessons, as they are considered a waste of time. He also discussed the support provided by the state to students in schools. For his part, Khaled Al-Asadi pointed out that his son, Walid, dreams of a scholarship to study medicine at the United Arab Emirates University or Khalifa University of Science and Technology, as their family circumstances do not allow them to travel and study abroad.