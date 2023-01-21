Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company “Tadweer” succeeded in treating 94% of hazardous waste during the past year, while the percentage that it seeks to reach in 2030 is that 100% of hazardous waste is treated.

The company stated that reaching this percentage was achieved through the development of infrastructure to treat this type of waste, and the development of hazardous waste dumps.

Tadweer confirmed that medical and hazardous waste is among the most prominent wastes that are treated by the center, by following the best internationally approved solutions and practices in this field, through its three stations distributed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the center collects, transports and treats all medical waste in the emirate. Resulting from hospitals, clinics, health care centers, pharmacies, educational institutions, and others.

The waste is incinerated at high temperatures of up to 1200 degrees Celsius, while following the best environmental and health practices applied in the country.

Among the achievements made in the field of waste recycling, the percentage of demolition and construction waste that was recycled during the past year reached 54%, and it seeks to reach this percentage to 85% in 2030.

According to “Tadweer” statistics for the year 2022, the percentage of recycled waste from industrial and commercial waste reached 36%, recycled animal waste reached 6%, recycled green waste reached 4%, and recycled municipal solid waste reached 3%.

Tadweer stated that the company’s strategy seeks to raise the recycling rate of both municipal solid waste and industrial and commercial waste to 85% in 2030 through a project to recover materials, produce biofuel, convert waste into energy, and convert waste into sustainable fuel for aircraft.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company seeks to increase the proportion of green recycled waste to 85% in 2030 through the use of innovative recycling technologies and the production of new biological products.