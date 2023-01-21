The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dismissed this Saturday the commander of the Army, General Júlio César de Arruda, in the midst of the purge that he has initiated due to his lack of confidence in military institutions after the attempted coup d’état. last January 8. Two weeks after the assault perpetrated by radical Bolsonaristas on the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia, the president informed Arruda of his dismissal, Arruda, who is leaving office before completing his first month in office. .

According to the newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, Lula made that decision because Arruda “did not show willingness” to take “immediate” measures to appease his doubts about the actions of some military sectors in the coup attempt. The until now head of the Army, had assumed the position temporarily on December 30, two days before the end of the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, and was confirmed by Lula the first week of January. He will be replaced by the military commander of the southeast, Tomás Ribeiro Paiva, according to GloboNews.

Arruda’s dismissal was learned hours after the Brazilian Supreme Court decided to keep 942 people in jail for their participation in the assault on the headquarters of the three state powers. The judge of the judicial body Alexandre de Moraes adopted the resolution after concluding the analysis of the situation of the 1,406 people who were still detained. Of these, 464 have obtained provisional release, although they must comply with certain precautionary measures, the newspaper ‘O Globo’ reported.

The 942 people who have not been released have seen their flagrant detention converted into preventive detention, which does not have a specific release period. According to the information released by Moraes’ office, the people who will continue to be arrested weigh crimes related to “acts of terrorism”, “destruction of public property”, “criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and coup d’état”. . They have also been charged with “threat, persecution and incitement to crime.”

Confinement and electronic anklets



On the other hand, regarding the inmates released, there would be no indication that they had committed acts of violence, invasion of real estate, or depredation of them. However, they must comply with a series of measures such as home confinement at night and on weekends, the use of electronic anklets, as well as the suspension of any possession of weapons. Nor will they be able to leave the country, nor use social networks to communicate with the other suspects, among other determinations, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

Another 684 people, according to the Federal Police, were released for “humanitarian reasons”, because they were elderly, sick or women with children, but their names were also included in the investigations.