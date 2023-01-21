Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the activities of the Fifth Emirates Conference on Pediatric Hematology and Oncology were launched, and it will last for two days in Abu Dhabi, with the physical and virtual participation of more than 2,000 specialists in pediatrics, pediatric oncology and hematology from inside and outside the country, who discuss during the conference sessions bone marrow transplantation techniques and the latest methods. New diagnoses and treatments.

Dr. Zain El Abidine, Chairman of the Conference’s Scientific and Organizing Committee and Head of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Department at Burjeel Medical City, explained that the conference provides a platform for pediatric oncology specialists, with the aim of working together to improve the care of pediatric cancer patients in the country, by reviewing treatment experiences and successful cases of patients with tumors and blood diseases and confirming The importance of early detection of cancer in children, and referring them to a specialized oncologist to start early treatment and ensure improved results.

The conference is divided into two sessions, one of which focuses on training general practitioners in various areas of pediatric cancer, hematology, early diagnosis and primary management, while the other session is devoted to pediatric oncologists and hematologists to discuss recent developments in these areas in addition to presentations. The conference will include many live discussion sessions. And interactive, the focus will also be on academic and clinical collaboration in the future.

The activities of the first day began with an opening speech by the 11-year-old girl, Nihal Khaled, who is a survivor of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, where she reviewed her suffering with the disease and her successful treatment experience in Burjeel Medical City, and the importance of the availability of bone marrow transplantation in the UAE as a main treatment for difficult cases, explaining This will end the suffering of many children who are in dire need of it.

For his part, Dr. Nasser Al-Zein, Head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said that the city of Abu Dhabi is currently distinguished by applying the highest standards used in the treatment of bone marrow transplantation, which are followed in the most modern medical centers abroad, and providing these distinguished services in the country makes it easier for us as specialists. In this field, providing medical care for the cases that need it while staying in the family environment, providing psychological support as well as reducing costs compared to treatment abroad, and we expect during the next two years, with the presence of bone marrow transplantation for children, to reduce the demand for treatment abroad for these cases to 50% and more We look forward to cooperation between all treatment centers within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to serve patients, whether citizens or residents, in addition to considering and focusing on supporting the future of medical tourism.