New exemplary punishment for Luis Rubiales. The Sports Administrative Court (TAD) has disqualified the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) for three years for the non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso and the obscene gestures he made in the box at the Australia Stadium in Sydney at the end of the match. final of the Women’s Soccer World Cup held on August 20, according to Iusport.

The disciplinary body resolves the file opened at the time against the Motrileño leader by imposing two sanctions (of a year and a half each) on the former president of the FEF for two serious infractions against sporting decorum.

In its resolution of August 31, the court partially upheld the complaint presented by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and agreed to open a disciplinary file against Luis Rubiales for two infractions that it classified as serious against sporting decorum, although it ruled out the very serious one of authority abuse. Now, the court makes the instructor’s proposal final and imposes a sanction that will prevent the Motrileño from carrying out any type of activity related to football for a period of three years.

Rubiales, who resigned as president of the FEF on September 10, was already disqualified by FIFA for three years at the end of last October, the same suspension period imposed by the TAD. The man from Granada, in his 18-page appeal, denounced the “permeability” and “influence” of media pressure and the political powers of the TAD, and announced that he would be “served on a plate” by going to criminal jurisdiction. “in case a sanction is consumed for these events.” In his opinion, the sanctions that the TAD has finally imposed “do not correspond” with what is reasoned in the rest of the text of the proposed resolution, since, on the contrary, they appear “disconnected” and project an “arbitrary” request and “unjustified.” In this sense, he considered that the sanction should be, in the worst case, a warning, fine or disqualification of three or six months.

Rubiales admitted that the gesture of touching his genitals in the authorities’ box, a few meters from where Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía were, was a “gross,” “inappropriate” and “ordinary” act, but he reaffirmed that it was directed to the then national coach, Jorge Vilda, and stressed that neither said gesture nor that of the kiss to Jenni Hermoso “are contrary to sporting dignity and decorum.”

She confessed that she should have omitted the kiss to Hermoso, although she insisted again that it was a “mutual” and “spontaneous” gesture due to the immense joy of having just won the first women’s soccer World Cup in history, as well as that it had no impact whatsoever. in sporting competition and cannot be sanctioned “with the law in hand.”