The Last of Us is ready to return in a “new” version on PS5 after the huge success of the HBO TV series: as confirmed by the well-known insider PlayStation Game Size, a version of The Last of Us Part 2 native for PS5 has been added to the PlayStation Network backend.

This means we’ll see the PS4 exclusive coming to the new console essentially “with the cookie cutter”? In truth the premises suggest the opposite.

In fact, during the summer Gustavo Santaolallawell-known composer of the soundtrack of all the products of the Naughty Dog franchise, revealed that an “updated” version of the sequel to the PS3 title would be published which would add, among other things, a cameo of his.

We must therefore prepare ourselves for the arrival on consoles of a “richer” version of the adventure developed by Naughty Dog? We will probably know more in the near future, perhaps on the occasion of a certain awards ceremony to be held in December…

In fact, we must not forget that, although the last original TLOU title was released several years ago, this year too the franchise is among the candidates for an award at the The Game Awards: the one for the best adaptation based on a video game.

The Last of Us TV series it has certainly convinced critics and the public, so much so that, right now, fans are not crazy about the idea of ​​getting their hands on a new game… or an “adapted” game.