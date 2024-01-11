In a new escalation of the well-known “taco turf wars” in Los Angeles, a street vendor accuses a local taqueria chain of physical assault and obstruction of his business in an incident that has been recorded in videos shared on social media. The conflict escalated last Thursday night in Long Beach, when the owner of La Taquería Brand, a local chain with five locations, He was captured in a series of videos confronting employees of Tacos La Juquilitaa taco stand located at 6595 Atlantic Avenue.

In the images shared by Tacos La Juquilita, The alleged owner of La Taquería Brand is seen approaching one of the employees of the taco stand who was recording the confrontation. In an allegedly violent act, the owner snatches and, apparently, breaks the employee's phonecutting the video abruptly.

Another video posted on the Instagram account from Tacos La Juquilita accuses employees at La Taquería Brand's upcoming fifth location of blocking their usual space on the sidewalk with yellow caution tape. “The owner of the taco shop sent me to tell you that you can no longer install [tu puesto de tacos] here on the sidewalk,” a man wearing shorts, sunglasses, a baseball cap and knee-high socks is heard saying in the video: “The store owner didn't tell me why you can't. He just says you can't be here.”

This incident reflects the controversy over the use of public space for the sale of food in Los Angeles, where tensions between street vendors and fixed establishments are common. The situation gets worse when it comes to a local chain against a street vendor.

Confrontation between taqueros in Los Angeles divides opinions

On social networks, opinions are divided. Some support the street vendor, highlighting the vulnerability of those who do not have a physical location and depend on their businesses on the street. They argue that street vendors bring vitality to urban areas and activate public spaces that would otherwise be unoccupied.

(We also recommend: The Golden Gate is not the largest in California: this and 5 other unknown facts)

Research suggests that street vendors activate urban areas and benefit fixed establishments by attracting more customers. Photo: Tacos La Juquilita / Instagram

However, There are those who side with La Taquería Brand, emphasizing that established businesses pay taxes and deserve territorial protection. Some argue that street vendors can pose a threat to established establishments.

This conflict is just one more example of the persistent tensions in the Los Angeles taco scene.. Research by the Economic Roundtable suggests that, contrary to common perception, street vendors do not harm, but rather attract more customers to the area, also benefiting permanent establishments.

Street vending in California was legalized in 2018, and since then, efforts are being made to facilitate the activity of vendors with changes to local regulations. The future of street vending in Los Angeles remains uncertain, and ongoing legislation and regulatory changes will define the dynamic between street vendors and brick-and-mortar establishments for years to come.