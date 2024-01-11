Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Israel, on October 18, 2023 | Photo: EFE/Miriam Alster/Pool

The United States government rejected this Thursday (11) the accusation that South Africa made against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the alleged crime of genocide that the Jewish State had committed during its offensive against the terrorist group. Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the US State Department defended Israel's right to protect itself from Hamas' terrorist acts and stated that the South African country's allegations of genocide are “baseless” and “without factual basis”.

“Genocide is one of the most heinous acts that can be committed by any entity or individual, and such accusations should only be made with the utmost caution. Israel has the right to defend itself against the terrorist acts of Hamas,” the statement said.

The American government also accused those who violently attack Israel of being those who “continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews.”

The White House had already spoken out against South Africa's accusation at the beginning of the month, considering it “counterproductive” and “without merit”.

South Africa's legal team began its legal arguments this Thursday before the ICJ to demand “urgent precautionary measures against Israel”, a country it accuses of having “genocidal intent” in its offensive in Gaza.

The Hamas attack on Israel resulted in around 1,200 deaths and almost 250 people kidnapped. (With EFE Agency)