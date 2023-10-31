And on the reverse the coat of arms of the Princess of Asturias is reproduced in color. To its right, in two lines and in capital letters, the face value, 40 euros, and within a circle, in the form of a quadruple latent image, appear a schematized Victory Cross, the Mint mark, a royal crown and the number 23. The Mint mark appears at the bottom of the piece. Surrounding the central area, in a descending circular direction and in capital letters, appears the legend ’18th anniversary of HRH The Princess of Asturias’. And just like on the obverse of the coin, a pearl graphic surrounds the motifs and legends.