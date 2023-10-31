Benno Neumair’s request to access a restorative justice program with his sister and aunts was also rejected

Yesterday, after 6 hours of deliberation, the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bolzano confirmed the first degree sentence for Benno Neumair. The 33-year-old still faces a life sentence for killing and hiding the bodies of his father Peter and mother Laura. The request for a restorative justice program was also rejected.

Another fundamental piece is added to the process for Benno Neumair, now 33 years old, who in 2021, when he was 30 years old, he killed his mother and father and then threw their bodies into the Adige river.

After 6 hours of deliberation, the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Bolzano essentially confirmed when already decided by the judgments at first instance, that is, the sentence of life imprisonment.

The accused he was not present in the courtroom when the sentence is read. As stated by his lawyers, he remained in his cell in the Verona prison where he is locked up, since he is not in good health.

The restorative justice program for Benno Neumair was also rejected

There first instance sentence had arrived on November 19 last year.

Following the same, Benno Neumair, assisted by the lawyers Angelo Polo and Flavio Moccia, made an official presentation request to be able to access a restorative justice programin which his sister Madè and his aunts would also have been involved.

Such request it had been deemed inappropriate by the family’s lawyers themselves, given that the accused never showed any sign of repentance, nor fulfilled his family’s requests for truth about the murder of his parents.

With the appeal sentence confirming the life sentence, it was the request will also be automatically rejected of the restorative justice program.

During the trial the defense also focused on the defendant’s inability to understand and will.

The Judges, although they recognized a marked narcissistic personality disorderthey however ascertained that at the time of the facts, on 4 January 2021, Benno Neumair was perfectly capable of understanding and wanting.

For what concern motivehas been labeled as type from the beginning economic. The arguments in the family were mainly linked to Benno’s difficulty in emancipating himself economically, unlike his sister Madè.