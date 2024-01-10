The Swarm – The fifth day: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

From Wednesday 10 January 2024 at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, The Swarm – The fifth day will be broadcast, the environmentalist thriller TV series shot mainly in Italy, based on the novel by Frank Schätzing. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

What would happen if the sea and all its creatures, after years of unbridled pollution and incessant climate change, began to show signs of hostility, declaring war on the only ones truly responsible for the climate disaster? In the world imagined with a prophetic tone by Frank Schätzing – the novel was published almost twenty years ago – strange things happen: whales destroying boats; crabs storming the beaches; mussels blocking container ships; an unknown ice worm that destabilizes continental slopes by triggering tsunamis; a lethal pathogen that contaminates drinking water. Humanity is under attack and the situation is rapidly deteriorating. Lives are threatened, the situation is worsening day by day, yet no one is still able to connect these seemingly random attacks. Only a group of scientists comes forward to present to the leaders committed to solving the global crisis a theory that is difficult to accept: there could be an intelligent life form that dwells in the depths, capable of manipulating the oceans and everything that resides there. But the scientists' revelations are considered far-fetched. And the group is forced to undertake a very risky mission: to locate this form of intelligent life in the depths of the Arctic Ocean.

Cast

We have seen the plot of The Swarm – The fifth day, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Cécile de France: Dr. Cécile Roche

Alexander Karim: Dr. Sigur Johanson

Leonie Benesch: Charlie Wagner

Joshua Odjick as Leon Anawak

Barbara Sukowa: Prof. Katharina Lehmann

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers: Alicia Delaware

Takehiro Hira as Riku Sato

Takuya Kimura as Aito Mifune

Krista KosonenTina Lund

Kim Mousa: Mesuli

Oliver Masucci as Captain Jasper Alban

Sharon Duncan-Brewster: Samantha Crowe

Claudia Jurt: Dr. Natalia Oliviera

Kari Corbett: Iona

Jack Greenlees: Douglas MacKinnon

Lydia Wilson: Sara Thompson

Klaas Heufer-Umlauf: Luther Roscovitz

Eidin Jalali: Rahim Amir

Franziska Weisz: Sophia Granelli

Andrea Guo: Jess

David Vormweg: Tomas

Dutch Johnson: Jack Greywolf O'Bannon

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for The Swarm – The fifth day on Rai 2? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Wednesday 10 January 2024; the fourth and last on Wednesday 31 January 2024. But let's see the complete schedule together (warning: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 10 January 2024

Second episode: Wednesday 17 January 2024

Third episode: Wednesday 24 January 2024

Fourth episode: Wednesday 31 January 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Swarm – The Fifth Day live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.