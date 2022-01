The suspect who was arrested on the A2 on Thursday because of the incident surrounding the highly secured transport of John van den Heuvel is 36-year-old Mourad O. from Utrecht. He has a criminal record, but not for serious cases, and appears very in the margins in the large liquidation case Marengo against Ridouan Taghi and associates.

#suspect #preparing #crime #John #van #den #Heuvel #Mourad #Utrecht