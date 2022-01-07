Maitland-Niles is officially a new player of the Rome, the contract was deposited in the League and the player reached the capital in the afternoon. His former coach Arteta, spoke of the operation at a press conference: “Ainsley came to me explaining why leaving would be the best thing for his career. He is convinced that playing for Roma under Mourinho is a great opportunity. We had had the same discussion in the summer but at the time we decided to keep him, but, given the short playing time, he was right in asking to be sold. When a player is so convinced and has such strong motivations it is difficult to hold him back and so we let him go“.