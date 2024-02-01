With great expectations for his multiple nominations for the 2024 Oscar, 'Anatomy of a fall'directed by Justine Triet and starring Sandra Hüller, has arrived in premiere to Peru in select theaters. This French psychological thriller, which has been the center of attention during awards season, promises to captivate Peruvian audiences with an immersive story and memorable performances.

The release of 'Anatomy of a Fall' in Peruvian movie theaters marks a highlight in the country's cinematographic agenda. The film, which explores complex themes such as depression and domestic abuse, has generated interest not only for its artistic quality but also for its relevance to social issues.

When is 'Anatomy of a Fall' released in Peru?

The long-awaited premiere of 'Anatomy of a Fall' in Peru is one of the films that arrive on the big screen to open the new month in a big way. Its release was scheduled for Thursday, February 1.

Other films that hit local theaters on the designated date are: 'Argylle', with Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill, and 'Past Lives', director Celine Song's debut feature, which is also competing at this year's Oscars against ' Anatomy of a Fall'.

Sandra Hüller in 'Anatomy of a Fall'. Photo: Le Pacte

Where to see 'Anatomy of a Fall' in Cineplanet theaters in Peru?

Movie fans can go to theaters Cineplanet to see 'Anatomy of a Fall'; However, for now there are only performances scheduled in Lima until February 4, as seen on the chain's web portal.

Cineplanet Alcázar

Cineplanet Salaverry

Cineplanet San Borja

Cineplanet San Miguel

It is recommended to check the programming and schedules on the official Cineplanet website to ensure your attendance. It should also be added that the film will be screened in the original language with Spanish subtitles.

'Anatomy of a fall' on Cineplanet. Photo: Cineplanet capture

Where to see 'Anatomy of a Fall' in Cinemark theaters in Peru?

Cinemark It will also host the screening of 'Anatomy of a Fall', also exclusively in its theaters located in Lima and subtitled, for now. For detailed information on showtimes and ticket availability, moviegoers should check with Cinemark directly.

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Asia

'Anatomy of a Fall' at Cinemark. Photo: Cinemark Capture

What is 'Anatomy of a Fall', the 2024 Oscar-nominated film, about?

'Anatomy of a Fall' is an intense psychological thriller that follows the life of Sandra, accused of murdering her husband. Through a courtroom drama, the film unravels the complexity of human relationships, marriage, and the search for truth.

Trailer for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Who makes up the cast of 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

Sandra Hüller shines in the role of Sandra, with a performance that has earned her an Oscar nomination. The cast is rounded out by talents such as Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis and Jehnny Beth, who add depth and nuance to this complex narrative.

How many Oscar 2024 nominations does 'Anatomy of a Fall' have?

'Anatomy of a Fall' is one of the foreign films that stand out at the 2024 Oscars, with a total of five nominations. These are: