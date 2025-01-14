For many years now, one of the types of apps that have become essential on all users’ mobile phones are virtual maps. Although the app par excellence has been and continues to be Google Maps, due to all the features and tools it offers, there is one that has made a place for itself.

This is Waze, which for several years has also been owned by Google, and which has become an alternative that more and more users are taking advantage of. While it is true that in general terms Google Maps is more complete and offers information for all types of transportation, Waze has managed to carve out a niche for itself among drivers.

This is because said app It is designed specifically for drivingand therefore is packed with specific features to make driving the best possible experience. There are many tools it offers, such as real-time warnings and alerts or the way it gives clear and simple directions to get to your destination.

And although Waze has millions of registered users, as is often the case with many of the apps we use every day, There are some tools that most people don’t know existed.but they are very useful. In the case that we are telling you about in this article, today we are going to talk to you about one that It can help you save a lot of money on fines, it’s about Custom speed limits.

Despite the great usefulness of this function, very few people know that there is an option that allows you to set your own speed limits so that the app itself alerts you that you are exceeding them. While each road has its own limits, this feature is perfect for those most clueless who without realizing it tend to exceed the limits and in the end they end up getting speeding tickets.

How to activate custom speed limits in Waze

Activating this function is as simple as:

Open Waze and go to the option Settings. Look for the section Speedometer. Then activate Speed ​​Alert and then press Speed ​​Limit. Here you set the limit you want.