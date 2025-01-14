Anabel Pantoja’s entire family traveled to Gran Canaria to support her when her daughter Alma was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital. Among his loved ones, his cousins ​​Isa Pantoja and Kiko Rivera, met during their stay on the island, something that had not happened in a long time.

«He decided to go on Saturday and arrived late in the afternoon. She spends all Sunday with her cousin and does not leave her side,” Alexia Rivas explained in the program ‘Vamos a Ver’ about Isa’s decision. A day later, Kiko arrived to accompany his cousin at this time. «He decided to go on Saturday and arrived late in the afternoon. “She spends all Sunday with her cousin and does not leave her side,” said the journalist.

Isa’s heartbreaking testimony

A few months ago, Isa Pantoja revealed in the program ‘De Viernes’, the tragic moments she experienced during her adolescence because of her mother and brother. “He adopted me and like someone who abandons a dog,” said the influencer, making it clear that the relationship with the tonadillera is completely broken.

In that same intervention, the young woman also recounted the humiliation to which she was subjected by her brother, who forced her to go to the doctor to check whether or not she had lost her virginity. «I can’t talk about that. I didn’t deserve it. They are very hard memories that go through my head. I prefer to think that it is adoption than to believe that they have never loved me,” said Isa Pi, referring to the existence of a greater humiliation with a hose outside her house.









The health of Alma, daughter of Anabel Pantoja

As revealed by the ‘Fiesta’ program, the little girl was urgently admitted last Friday morning to the Intensive Medicine Unit of the Gran Canaria maternity hospital, where she is under the care of medical staff. The program in question also announced that «They are complicated hours for the baby and for his parents.”

From the ‘Espejo Público’ program, Arnau Martínez, who was at the door of the hospital, indicated that “the situation could drag onEven days and doctors ask the family to please continue to be optimistic as before.”

Apparently, the Pantojas would have left their traumas and resentments aside to focus on their cousin Anabel and her partner, David Rodríguez, who are going through a hard time with the admission of little Alma, who on January 23 He will be two months old.