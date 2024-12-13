Donatella Versace has become news in recent days due to his great physical change. The Italian, known, to a large extent, for being the sister of the late designer Gianni Versace, has premiered a new face that has gone around the world. After some time away from the spotlight, Donatella appeared at an event in London on December 1 with a completely renewed image. To his 69 yearsthe businesswoman shows smooth, wrinkle-free skin, but, in addition, her face seems different.

Related to fashion since she was young, being the little sister of the Italian designer Gianni Versace, Donatella has been undergoing surgeries and aesthetic medicine treatments for many years. His obsession with rejuvenating and changing some of his physical features has led him to be unrecognizable. Little remains of the natural face that he wore in the 90s. botox and hyaluronic acid treatmentsalong with surgeries such as facelift or rhinoplasty could be behind this surprising physical transformation, according to the doctors consulted by ABC.

What has Donatella Versace done to be unrecognizable at 69 years old?

Although Donatella Versace’s physical transformation has been evident for years, if we focus on her latest photographs, the doctor Alvaro Fernandez Garciaa specialist in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery at IML Clinic, believes that the big change “aside from filters and other computerized image treatments, is the nose. The designer may have undergone a rhinoseptoplasty in which he has rectified the back of his nose and reduced the size of its tip. The shape of the nose that was visible in the profile of many photographs of the businesswoman in the 2010s has been replaced by a more rectilinear one. The rounded tip that has always dominated Donatella’s face has acquired smaller and more geometric proportions. In addition to the rhinoplasty, the expert believes, judging by the images, that he has also “updated his facelift with medical-aesthetic procedures and/or non-invasive treatments (radiofrequency). “The nasolabial folds are likely to have been attenuated with hyaluronic acid infiltrations.”



Donatella Versace in 2023 and her last image in December 2024.

Gtres



The doctor Rita Secoa doctor specialized in aesthetic medicine, points to “a possible facial lift, the look is seen to be more lifted, and also a fractional laser skin rejuvenationl».









Aesthetic treatments you might have had over the years

The medical team of Ferraro Clinicbelieves that analyzing her face from the 90s to the present, Donatella Versace could have had various surgeries: “facelift, to lift and tighten the skin of the face, blepharoplasty, to correct drooping eyelids and rhinoplasty. In terms of aesthetic medicine, neuromodulators to reduce expression wrinkles and dermal fillers to increase lip volume and the cheekbones.

Donatella Versace could have made the mistake of abusing fillers and consecutively practicing various medical-aesthetic treatments, which has resulted, over the years, in a completely new face. Dr. Rita Sêco believes that «exaggerated and excessive aesthetic options along with permanent products (normally old) may have compromised the naturalness of their features, and when it is such an amount it cannot be removed so easily.

Donatella Versace in 2014.



Gtres





Aesthetic medicine and surgery are an option when it comes to correcting certain features of our body that we do not like and make us feel bad, and also the solution to delay the aging of the face. However, it is important to put yourself in the hands of experienced professionals who can advise us on the best practices to achieve a harmonious face and avoid a physical change such that it is difficult to recognize yourself in the mirror. Dr. Álvaro Fernández García tells us that “each intervention must be measured in such a way that the patient has a ‘good face’, but that No one around you is able to focus their gaze on the intervened point.. It is key to go to specialists with aesthetic criteria and plenty of experience in these matters who can advise you with rigor and honesty.

Donatella Versace in 1998.



Gtres





For her part, Dr. Sêco recommends “always opting for gradual interventions and respect facial harmonywith the advice of a good professional. Working with qualified professionals and prioritizing the subtlety of results is essential. Minimally invasive procedures such as laser and ultrasound should be the basis, complemented with collagen biostimulators and conservative doses of Botox and hyaluronic acid, in small quantities and at strategic points can make a difference in the final result. “The naturalness and elegance of the features is always my mission.”