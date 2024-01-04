The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, reported on January 5 that the peak of cold weather in the Moscow region has passed, and now the frosts will begin to weaken a little.

He noted that previously the temperature was 17–18 degrees below normal, but now the anomalies will be 10–11 degrees. The warmest day will be Saturday, January 6, and the coldest day will be January 7.

“The peak of the cooling has passed, and small changes await us, but it’s hard to call it warming. On Friday afternoon -18…-16 degrees are forecast in Moscow, and -21…-16 degrees in the region. The warmest day of the New Year holidays will be Saturday – in Moscow -20…-18 degrees at night and -16…-14 during the day, in the region – up to -27 degrees at night and up to -18 degrees during the day,” he quotes him as saying TASS.

At the same time, Vilfand warned that the frosts will get a little stronger again on Christmas. In Moscow the air temperature will be -24…-22 degrees at night and -20…-18 degrees during the day, in the Moscow region it will be up to -27 degrees at night and up to -23 degrees at night.

As the meteorologist noted, last year on Christmas Day the frosts reached -23.5 degrees at night and -20 degrees during the day in Moscow; in the region the temperature was even lower.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on January 8 the temperature in Moscow will be -26…-21 degrees at night and -20…-15 degrees during the day.

Earlier, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, said that the night of January 4 in Moscow was the coldest since the beginning of winter, the temperature dropped to -27.1 degrees. According to him, such frosts on January 4 have not occurred in the capital for 42 years.

On January 3, weather forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation extended the orange level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region due to severe frosts. According to them, abnormally cold weather will continue with air temperatures of 7–12 degrees, in some places 12–17 degrees below average climatic values.