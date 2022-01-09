The surprising fact of Falcao in the match against Betis

Betis removed a point from the fort of Vallecas, where the Vallecano Ray after ten games, in a duel that began winning with a goal from Sergio Canales neutralized by Iván Balliu in the second half, in which he played with one less footballer due to the expulsion of Alex Moreno and with a Falcao garcia that he had a good game and that he left no less data.

In Rayo, the presence in attack of Radamel Falcao García stood out, who had not played in the league for two months.

A curious fact about samarium

It may interest you: (Bad news for America: Juan Carlos Osorio has covid-19)

The Colombian stood at the top as the maximum offensive reference and starred in a beautiful duel with Edgar González and Marc Bartra, the Betis centrals.

Another curious fact is that it is the first time that the Colombian forward completed 90 minutes on the field of play after ten months.

Statistics say that the last time Samarium played a full match was on March 7, 2021, in the 2-2 draw of Galatasaray and Sivasspor in Turkish football.

The entrance of Baby and Álvaro García also gave Rayo a breath of fresh air and their insistence was rewarded in the 69th minute when Falcao finished off a post with his head and his rejection was picked up in the area by Iván Balliu, who scored at pleasure.

It may interest you: (Video: Muriel does not stop, here, the two paintings that he scored against Udinese)