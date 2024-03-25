Arnold Schwarzenegger has let all his fans know that he has had a pacemaker implanted due to some heart problems.

A few hours ago the very famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger He announced that he has undergone major heart surgery which will guarantee him optimal health conditions. In fact, it seems that he had to undergo the implantation of a pacemaker to treat a pathology that has affected him since birth.

Here's what we discovered about this delicate surgical operation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and congenital heart disease

Among the most admired and praised actors of all time it is impossible not to mention Arnold Schwarzenegger. His career is truly remarkable, although there are films that have allowed him to become extremely famous, such as Terminators.

For some time the actor has also opened a podcasts in which he talks about his private life and all the problems that affect him closely day after day. The man is currently 76 years old but since he was born he has been suffering from a serious illness heart disease.

It is a congenital heart defect as the mother also suffered from the same pathology as the actor. Precisely for this reason, over the course of his life the man had to undergo several surgical operations, as his health conditions were put to the test by the disease on several occasions.

A new pacemaker to save Arnold's life

At the age of 76 Arnold Schwarzenegger he had to undergo a new surgery because of all the problems that touched his heart closely. This time the operation was a little more delicate, as the man had to resort to the implantation of a pacemaker who will take care of keeping the functionality of your device under control Heart. I have received many messages from people born with a bicuspid aortic valve like me. They all underwent this surgery and the operation in question gave them the courage and hope to face their problems. I had to get a pacemaker and now I'm ready to become a little more machine. I woke up suddenly and the doctors told me they were sorry, as the surgery turned out to be different from what they had planned. It was supposed to be a non-invasive procedure, but due to an error the wall of the heart was punctured.

Obviously the man wanted to do one joke precisely by connecting to its main character Terminator, a humanoid who made the history of cinema. Schwarzenegger's real problem, therefore, would be that he was born with a partially defective valve that could have put his life at risk without too much warning. We wish him a speedy recovery!