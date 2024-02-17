Francisco Javier PD, civil guard of the provincial maritime service of Malaga, signed a contract in the summer of 2021 to work, during his vacations, as a driver in Marbella for the Saudi Royal Family. The agent had the right to combine his profession with that of personal driver, but, instead of this task, he dedicated himself to acting as a private escort for the Bin Turky family, accompanying them, armed, on their outings through the city and keeping watch. the interior and exterior of your home. The Supreme Court has now confirmed a very serious sanction to the agent, consisting of three months and one day of suspension from employment, considering it proven that he acted as an escort for the royal family without authorization.

The sentence handed down by the Military Chamber details how the guard accompanied the Bin Turky family, belonging to the Saudi Royal Family, between August 1 and September 17, 2021. The princes had also hired the services of a security company private, but the employees who testified in the file opened to the agent assured that the agent, who “pretended” to be a civil guard, was the one who “directly” protected the Bin Turky couple and that they never saw him act as a driver. He was always sitting in the passenger seat or behind, when they left the vehicle he did not separate from the couple and when they were in the house he watched the perimeter of the villa.

The territorial Private Security unit of the Malaga National Police Station carried out monitoring work on the family's bodyguards and the minutes it drew up confirmed that the guard was in charge of the family's security. “The actors observed how the man described always remained close to the two women, maintaining at all times a minimum separation distance behind them, which could be between approximately 3 and 5 meters, in such a way that when they walked he did too. and when they stopped the man stopped anyway, once again maintaining his distance. “The interested party did not interact with the women on any occasion, remaining absolutely attentive to their surroundings, to the point that the acting agents had to take special care not to be discovered, given the intense state of surveillance displayed by the aforementioned,” he wrote. the police about a visit to a shopping center. Once inside the establishment, the police approached the guard, who identified himself as such, alleged that he had a contract to be a driver for the Saudi Royal Family and admitted that he was armed with a privately owned pistol.

The report that the police sent to the Government Subdelegation concluded that the agent, when he was identified, “was carrying out private security activities provided to individuals irregularly.” That report, together with the statements of witnesses and employees of the private security company, were key to resolving the file opened to Francisco Javier PD The guard was initially sanctioned with a six-month suspension for a very serious disciplinary offense typified in the article 7.18 of the Organic Law of the disciplinary regime of the Civil Guard, of 2007: “Carry out any activity that violates the rules on incompatibilities.” The agent appealed and the Civil Guard Directorate reduced the sanction to three months, ratified in March 2023 by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. That sanction is what the Supreme Court has now confirmed after a new appeal.

The agent alleged before the Supreme Court that he only acted as a driver during his vacation and that his presumption of innocence had been violated, an assertion that the court rejected, warning of the “abundant amount of evidence” that exists against the guard. “Flow through which the facts that the sanctioning resolution itself considers proven flow without difficulty,” warns the court. On the other hand, regarding the exculpatory evidence provided by Francisco Javier PD, the Supreme Court concludes that “they do not demonstrate that the facts declared private do not correspond to reality.”

Along with this agent, another colleague was sanctioned who worked during the same dates for the Saudi Royal Family as a “companion”, “assisting them with their purchases and providing them with security in their movements”, and who did not have any type of authorization to make his work compatible. in the Civil Guard with another occupation. This guard admitted the facts during the processing of the disciplinary file and accepted the sanction.

