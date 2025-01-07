The Supreme Court judge requests the attorney general’s call traffic and asks if the messages he deleted can be recovered

The Supreme Court judge wants to know who the State Attorney General spoke to in the key days of the tax fraud case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner. The investigating magistrate has asked the operators to provide data on the traffic of calls issued and received by Álvaro García Ortiz between March 8 and 14, as well as “the data packages” of those days identifying the people with whom contact. He also asks the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard if it is possible to recover the WhatsApp messages that he deleted when changing his phone a week after the case against him was opened.

Since the end of October, Judge Ángel Hurtado has been investigating whether the attorney general or the provincial prosecutor of Madrid intervened in any way in the leak to the press of the email with which the lawyer of Alberto González Amador, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner, confessed his tax fraud of 350,000 euros and offered a pact to avoid jail. His first step, after placing the case under summary secrecy, was to send the UCO to search the office of both defendants and collect all the messages and emails they had sent on those days in March last year.

The elite unit of the Civil Guard confirmed that it had not found a single text message on García Ortiz’s phones and barely fifty emails, only one on the case of Alberto González Amador and without data on the possible leak. A subsequent report, at the request of the judge, confirmed the reason for the absence of data: a week after the Supreme Court opened proceedings, and therefore a week before the registration, the attorney general changed his mobile phone, a move that since the The Prosecutor’s Office is part of a normal data protection process.

The judge’s last move has been to launch several proceedings to try to recover the data that the UCO failed to intervene in the registry at the end of October. On the one hand, it contacted two telephone operators to request call traffic data between March 8 and 14 of last year, dates on which the main information on the case of Alberto González Amador was published, identifying his interlocutors. . Also “data packets issued and received” related to WhatsApp messages.

Finally, the magistrate contacts the UCO again to ask if there is a possibility of somehow recovering the messages from their two mobile phones that they could not find during the search.