Skiing | Antti Tuisku published breaking news – he will participate in the SC skiing in top training

Antti Tuisku told about his new territorial conquest in his press release published on Sunday.

Last who ended his career as an artist in the summer Antti tuisku see you next year at the ski championships.

Tuisku told about it on Sunday in Yle Urheilustudio and in the press release he published.

“In about a year, I'll be seen on the championship tracks,” he confirms on Yle's broadcast.

“This is going to be the biggest physical and mental test of my life,” Tuisku added.

He reminded that he has a long skiing background.

“As a skier, I'm completely raw, but the mentality and work ethic I've had in my career as an artist will help here too,” Tuisku reflected.

Tuisku is supposed to participate in the SC freestyle skiing competition at the beginning of 2025.

of Spain Tuisku, who currently lives in Torrevieja, has worked as a solution-oriented brief therapist after ending his career as an artist.

He recently posted a video hinting at jymyuutis on his Instagram account.

In the video, Tuisku walks with sunglasses on his eyes and “Antti, Antti” shouts ring out in the background.

“4.2. it's worth listening on Sunday,” he wrote in his video update.

Tuisku didn't reveal any more about the purpose of the mysterious video at the time.

A gust of wind has talked about his sports background, sprinkling information over the years.

In 2021, he told IS that he had run his own record time in the half marathon in the summer of 2020: 1:29:00.

At that time, he said that with his endurance qualities, he could do very well in national ski competitions. He had received feedback to that effect from a reliable source.

“After seeing my mat test results, a few coaches who work in skiing have stated that if I were to compete with oxygen uptake alone, I would have to ski 30 jumps in the SC championships,” Tuisku said.

“But that's just wishful thinking. It doesn't work like that. I should know how to ski first.”

He said that he had put on freestyle skis for the first time in 2019. At that time, he missed his friend Krista Pärmäkoski on skis in the Rampa con i Campioni competition of the legendary final climb of Alpe Cermis known from the Tour de Ski tour. Tuisku's time in the nine kilometer climb was 55.48.4.

Antti tuisku is not the only public figure aiming for the WC. Also a social media influencer Joona Hellman said in an interview with IS in January of last year that he might be seen on the racetracks within a few years.

“In 2023 I won't be seen at the starting line, but maybe in 2024 at the spring hang,” he said at the time.

Hellman has been skiing for a long time, but in an interview last year, he revealed that he was getting a personal trainer.

According to Hellman, a multiple medalist in skiing was stepping into the coach's boots Jari Isometsän 26 year old boy Eetu Isometsä.

Tuisku is coached by the former head coach of the national skiing team Reijo Jylhä.