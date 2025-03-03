He Seville He paid worse than expected last Saturday in Vallecas. The team led by García Pimienta He managed to get a point (1-1) from his visit to the ray after a genius of Dodi Lukebakio with which he neutralized the goal of … Ratiu. The Nervionense team was far from its best version and the coach was moving the pieces to try to optimize their limited resources. Saúl Ñíguez It was one of the players who saw his position altered during the course of the game arriving at Finish the match occupying the left side.

García Pimienta publicly asked to arrive on the left side during the winter signing market. Adrià Pedrosa It was as the only specific footballer for this position before the departure of Valentín Barcobut finally the sports direction of the club did not make any signing for this demarcation. Kike Salas It was designated as a replacement for Pedrosa for this position. However, the Moronense is consolidating during the last weeks as a headline, and, in Vallecas, García Pimienta estimated not to move the canterano to the left side when Pedrosa was replaced in the last minutes of the duel. On the bench were, in the absences due to injury of Gudelj and Nianzou, Ramón Martínez and Marcaoo As options for the defense axis, but García Pimienta decided to place Saul as left side.

The position of discord

Saul already showed publicly in 2021 that prefer not to play in band. Specifically, he acknowledged when he left Atlético de Madrid to play on loan in Chelsea that I had asked to “train in my position”but that, before that, “both Cholo and Miguel Ángel Gil Marín thought it was best to leave the club.” Simeone explained, before the ‘branch’ of the footballer, his version then indicating the following: «What enhanced Saul to be what it was is to play in different places. And possibly that, when his level went down, he was used to say that he had harmed him and that it was his problem. But not, that did not harm him ». When he returned to the colchonera discipline, he was on numerous occasions occupying the band without showing – at least publicly – his discontent.

In it 4-3-3 With which Sevilla usually plays this season Saul pointed out that he feels comfortable in any of the positions of the center of the field. “In all three I can play anywhere,” he said in his interview with ABC of Seville. «Sometimes the myister asks you a little more to take out the ball, sometimes it asks for a little more round trip. I like to get more from the second line by surprise, not be there. Logically, it is depending on the game, ”said one of the captains of the Sevillist template.

However, this same campaign, beyond Saturday’s duel, Saul has already played more shuddered on one occasion. Was During the match against Valencia. García Pimienta explained his decision then in this way: «Saul is a very level player who, unfortunately, has had many problems. It has a predisposition and trains very well, it is one of the team’s leaders. He will give us many things. I have even put him in a new position and has that attitude and interest in doing it well. Maybe now he is not at a high level but when a player is good and is only 30 years old, he will give us safe performance ». Both on that occasion and in Vallecas, the result was far from being the best. On none of the two occasions it was perceived that Saul was comfortable and that the team benefited from its performance. García Pimienta, in the absence of substitutes for Pedrosa, is looking for patches for the position of the left lateral and Saul, for now, does not convince for it.