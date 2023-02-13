The process, after the penal reform promoted by the Government that made sedition disappear, can now only be described as public disorder. The secessionist attempt -understands the Supreme Court- cannot be classified as aggravated disorders, the illicit that the Executive intended to replace the disappeared sedition.

The Criminal Chamber of the high court, after reviewing the sentence handed down in the case of the process on October 14, 2019 before the reform of the Criminal Code, concludes that it must condemn Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull and Dolors Bassa as authors of a crime of that simple crime of disobedience, but that is in real competition with a crime of embezzlement of public funds.

Therefore, it refuses to lower all of the current penalties for the crime of embezzlement that the four had imposed, which will be extinguished, according to the liquidation of the sentence already practiced in the respective executions, in the year 2031 in the case of Junqueras and Bassa, and in the year 2030 in that of Turull and Romeva.