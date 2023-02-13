SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Marisa Lojas announced on Sunday night that Marcelo Doll Martinelli had resigned as chairman of the board of directors. For the executive’s place, the retail chain elected João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista.

The company also announced the resignation of Dilson Batista dos Santos Filho as an independent member of the board, being replaced by Luis Paulo Rosenberg.

Batista was Petrobras’ financial director and is chairman of the Board of Directors at Codesa, in addition to being a director at the petrochemical company Braskem, Marisa Lojas said in a material fact.

Last week, the company announced the resignation of chief executive Adalberto Pereira Santos and independent member of the board of directors Marcelo Adriano Casarin.

The company also announced the hiring of “BR Partners to advise it in the process of renegotiating its financial debt and Galeazzi Associados to support it in improving the cost structure”.