The third chamber of the Supreme Court has admitted for processing the contentious appeal presented by the Cartagena City Council against the Royal Decree that cuts the Tagus-Segura transfer. This was announced this Tuesday by the mayoress of the port city, Noelia Arroyo.

As the councilor defended, “a third of the water we drink comes from the Tajo-Segura transfer through the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals. Less Rrasvase will mean more desalinated water and therefore higher prices. That is why we have to demand that the calculations that have justified the cut are adjusted to reality and are prepared with scientific criteria. Arroyo insisted, on the other hand, that this resource seeks to safeguard the rights of irrigators and those of citizens and companies whose supply also depends on the waters of the Transfer.

Likewise, the mayoress recalled that the lack of water “is a reality with which we have always lived in this area of ​​Spain and that is why we have been pioneers in the efficient management of water both for irrigation and for human consumption. Our farmers have technical irrigation and the Cartagena supply network is more than 90% efficient. That is not so in all places. This weekend we learned that in Catalonia a quarter of the water is lost due to leaks in the network”. However, the councilor said that the Region and the Campo de Cartagena must continue studying sustainable methods to make the best use of water resources.

It is not the first appeal that the Supreme Court admits against the cut of the Transfer. In recent days, it also followed the same path with those presented by the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, the Irrigation Union and the Alicante Provincial Council.