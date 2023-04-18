At home games of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, nets have recently been hung around the entire field in De Kuip, after the events in the semi-final of the cup tournament between the Rotterdam team and Ajax (1-2). An object was then thrown on the head of Ajax player Davy Klaassen from the audience.

At the cup final, the supporters of both finalists always sit in the stands on the short sides of the field. In recent years, high nets have also been hanging on those sides. The KNVB does not think it is necessary to hang nets around the entire field now. “Based on the findings during the previous editions of the cup final, this turned out not to be necessary,” said a spokesman for the KNVB.