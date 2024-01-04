Thursday, January 4, 2024, 07:30



The Community granted individualized aid to nearly 5,000 people over 65 years of age and people with disabilities who have required the acquisition of electronic devices, medical treatments and specialized aid, in order to partially cover the extraordinary and urgent expenses that facilitate personal autonomy and improving people's quality of life.

The regional investment for this 2023 call amounted to 4.8 million euros, exceeding the initial planned budget by nearly one million euros given the volume of applications submitted.

Among them, 939 have been granted to older Social Security pensioners and 1,668 to people with a recognized disability equal to or greater than 33%, according to sources from the regional Administration in a press release.