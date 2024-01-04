Transfer market, Samardzic-Napoli slowed down

Plot twist for Lazaar Samardzic: transfer rumors put the Serbian midfielder very close to Naples (after that in the summer he was one step away fromInter). But the white smoke is not so close nor obvious. The Neapolitan club is looking for a player in the role after the transfer of Elmas to Leipzig (with Zielinski who could leave at the end of the season: Inter to the window for the possible free transfer).

L'Udinese has opened up to the sale but does not offer discounts: 25 million are needed. At the moment the company Aurelio De Laurentiis made a lower offer. Not only. Second calciomercato.com “The other issue to be resolved is the one linked to commissions: the player's father is in contact with Napoli to find a team which at the moment does not yet exist, all coordinated by the intermediary who is carrying out the operation. In the background Juventus and a Premier League club“.

Juventus transfer market, Samardzic if Napoli misses out?

The player prefers to stay in Serie A. So watch out for Juvewho are looking for a midfielder to come in even if they are aiming for some players on loan, “to postpone the important investment in the summer. However, if the negotiation with Napoli does not come to fruition, it is not excluded that they could make an attempt“.

