The Spanish Super Cup is in danger for Nico Williams: the Athletic Club de Bilbao striker is a serious doubt for the semi-final match against FC Barcelona this Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) due to a bruise on his left ankle that has forced him to train outside the group.

This is how the red and white entity reported through a statement, in which they specified that “the player He has not trained with the rest of his teammates as a precaution.“, since he suffers “a bruise on his left ankle” that leaves him “pending progress.”

Nico Williams was a substitute in Athletic Club’s last match in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against UD Logroñés, although Yes he played 61 minutes of a match that was finally decided in the penalty shootout, in which the ’10’ missed his shot.

In addition to the attacker, Oihan Sancet and Andoni Gorosabel also trained outside the group.with the presence of the former practically ruled out as he has not recovered one hundred percent from his ankle injury.