SQUARE ENIX And Gemdrops announce the update to version 1.1 for STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, arriving today at 11am. With this update we will implement a new difficulty level, new enemy raids, new equipment and more. Let's see the complete list of new features below.
- Added higher difficulty level: “Chaos”.
- Addition of new enemies in raids: i Ten Essays.
- The Ten Sages appear as assault actions.
- Added new equipment.
- Added new illustrations for NPCs.
- Added the “Character Graphics Collection”: a function that allows you to admire the expressions of each character.
- Added the “Ending Collection”: it will be possible to review the final scenes already unlocked at any time.
STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Here you will find our review of the title. Let's see a new trailer below.
STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Update 1.1 Trailer
Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu
#STAR #OCEAN #STORY #updates #difficulty #level
Leave a Reply