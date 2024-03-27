SQUARE ENIX And Gemdrops announce the update to version 1.1 for STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, arriving today at 11am. With this update we will implement a new difficulty level, new enemy raids, new equipment and more. Let's see the complete list of new features below.

Added higher difficulty level: “ Chaos ”.

”. Addition of new enemies in raids: i Ten Essays .

. The Ten Sages appear as assault actions.

Added new equipment.

Added new illustrations for NPCs.

Added the “ Character Graphics Collection ”: a function that allows you to admire the expressions of each character.

”: a function that allows you to admire the expressions of each character. Added the “Ending Collection”: it will be possible to review the final scenes already unlocked at any time.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Here you will find our review of the title. Let's see a new trailer below.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Update 1.1 Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu