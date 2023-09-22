The first ordinary Government Council held this Friday approved the new structure of the regional Executive with adjustments that in the case of Social Policy maintains the structure of the last legislature, but with some adjustments. Thus, for example, it incorporates conciliation powers to the General Directorate of Families and Children, being one of the pillars of the future Family Law prepared by counselor Conchita Ruiz.

The name of the General Directorate for Women also changes, which now adds Prevention of Gender Violence and loses Gender Diversity, which is now called Diversity Management, simply Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector.

As for the ‘super department’ of Economy, Finance and Business, it will be the department with the most governing bodies, totaling ten, and it will have eight general directorates, apart from the general secretary and the deputy secretary. In that gigantic department Luis Alberto Marín will have on his team the general director of European Budgets and Funds, with the rank of secretary general; in addition to those responsible for Heritage; Digital Transformation; Economy, Strategy and Centralized Contracting; Public Function and Social Dialogue; Promotion of Commerce, Business Innovation, Industry and Crafts; Consumption and finally, Self-Employed and Social Economy. In addition, the director of Info (Promotion Institute of the Region of Murcia) will also have the rank of general secretary.

The Ministry of Development, which will now be managed by the counselor appointed by Vox José Manuel Pancorbo, once José Ángel Antelo took Territorial Planning and Urban Planning to his Ministry of the Interior and Emergencies, is left with four general directorates dedicated to Roads, Coastal and Ports , Housing and Architecture and Mobility and Transportation.

For its part, Antelo’s portfolio will have a general director of Security and Emergencies, which Vox has already announced will be the former head of Emergencies of the Lorca City Council, Ricardo Villalba.

It will also have a General Directorate of the Interior, Quality and Administrative Simplification and a third, of Territorial Planning and Urban Planning.

In the case of the Presidency, Spokesperson and Foreign Action, Marcos Ortuño will be in charge of five general directors: Legal Services, Local Administration, Communication, Foreign Action and Cooperation and the European Union.