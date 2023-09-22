New crackdown on migrants in New York. In an attempt to discourage the flow to the Big Apple, Mayor Eric Adams has decided to limit the stay of single adult refugees in reception centers to two months. The ‘evictions’, according to the latest news, will begin on September 23rd with thousands of migrants who will find themselves without a place to sleep or a job.

The former policeman mayor, a Democrat but with centrist positions, therefore confirms his critical position towards the policies adopted for decades by the city to provide shelter and assistance to anyone who needs it for as long as necessary. With over 60 thousand migrants entrusted to the city’s care, and reception centers such as the Roosevelt Hotel now overflowing, Adams has spoken several times of an unsustainable situation that risks ‘destroying New York’: “Every month 10 thousand migrants arrive in the city, this crisis it will destroy New York”, said the mayor about ten days ago.

“What is not fully understood is how welcoming New York has been towards migrants so far, from many points of view, and this is the main reason why they come here”, the mayor’s advisors argue with Politico, explaining how the new measure it is instead aimed at discouraging these arrivals. “If you now understand that you are not guaranteed a place to stay, it decreases the flow”he adds.

Even Democratic governor Kathy Hochul expresses the same concerns: “It was never intended that this should be an obligation for the city to literally host the entire world,” she said, adding however that she wants to continue to ensure that ” no family ends up on the street: we don’t want anything to happen to the children, but we also want the world to know that there must be a limit to this.”

Adams’ measure was immediately contested by groups that protect the rights of migrants: this way people will be left with no alternative to sleeping on the streets. “Such measures are not well thought out and are totally short-sighted and will have very dangerous repercussions, increasing the number of homeless people on the streets,” said Shahana Hanif, chair of the New York City Council’s immigration committee.

Meanwhile, the city of New York has notified over 10 thousand ‘evictions’ and is awaiting the outcome of the appeal, presented last May, to suspend the “right to refuge”, which New York has recognized since 1981.