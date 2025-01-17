The Unified Police Union (SUP) has condemned the recent vandalism attack with graffiti and throwing eggs by the Arran group – linked to the pro-independence left – against the National Police station in Mahón, Menorca.

The radicals pointed to a Menorcan agent infiltrated within the independence movement and they threatened to not let him live in peace or “sleep peacefully,” in addition to making other graffiti that read “Infiltration is torture.”

The activists were caught red-handed and have been identified by the police force. They face a fine of more than 500 euros for having violated the law for the protection of citizen security.

The SUP has described the acts as “a display of cowardice” and has reaffirmed its support for the affected agents. He explains that the images of the attack show people who “flaunt their ‘bravery’ with their faces covered,” and accuses them of being “cowards scared behind balaclavas.” However, the police union assures that those responsible will not go unpunished and their “legs will shake” in their imaginary ‘Catalan Countries'” in response to their lawsuit filed.









The Menorcan agent now mentioned infiltrated this Catalan independence group between 2020 and 2022time during which had intimate relationships with several women of Arran. A recent report by the Catalan channel TV3 echoed the details revealed by a medium linked to the CUP, which offered details of this and other infiltrated agents.

The SUP maintains that the personal relationships of the members of this group are their responsibility, not from the legal system. Remember that the Police always carry out their professional activity under the protection of current legislation: “Whether you like it or not, this is how it has been, is and will be.”

Finally, he encourages Arran to be brave and not hide behind balaclavas. “We guarantee that, if they do so, those who will not live peacefully or unpunished will be them, because of the legal claim that we will file your legs will shake in their imaginary ‘Catalan Countries’ or in Spain, the country where all of us, including them, have the great fortune to live.