Antoine Griezmann, Atlético de Madrid forward and chosen best player of the victory match by 3-1 against Slovan Bratislavaexpressed this Wednesday that, “without my teammates, I couldn’t be” at the current “level,” explained that his goal celebration with Pablo Barrios and Giuliano Simeone is what they usually do when they play the video game ‘FC25’ “together” and He noted that he is “better” on the game console than “in the field.”

“Without my teammates, I couldn’t be at this level, so they are a part of all the trophies that I keep there at home. And I’m very happy with the team’s work. Thank you to all the people who came today, because it makes very cold and they came to see us,” he said in statements to ‘Movistar’ at the end of the meeting.

And he explained his celebration of one of the goals: “We play a lot of FIFA (the FC25 video game), we have a pro club there and that is the celebration we usually do together when we play. SI hear better on the ‘play’ than on the field“.

He also highlighted Julián Alvarez, scorer in the 1-0: “He is a great player. It is a joy and a pride for us to have him on our team and I hope we can continue helping him.”

Griezmann assessed Wednesday’s 3-1 victory: “The Champions League is complicated. We know that goals matter a lot. It’s a shame about the penalty (which resulted in Slovan’s goal). In the second half we fell a little bit“We lost a lot of balls, we left the ball to them a little too much and these are things to improve as always, but we are on the right track.”