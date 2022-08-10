Dubai (Union)

The curtain will come down tomorrow evening on the sixth edition of the summer activity of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, which was held under the slogan “To the Summits, People of Determination” with the participation of 250 members and 150 volunteers and volunteers sponsored by more than 30 sponsors. To discover talents and 21 outdoor entertainment trips to various destinations in Dubai, most notably the Burj Khalifa, the Mohammed Rashid Library, the Museum of the Future, The Dubai Mall, Modhesh World, Children’s City, in addition to interactive training programs.

The closing ceremony includes many paragraphs, most notably the operetta Al-Waad presented by the People of Determination and honoring the success partners who interacted with the event, in addition to a video that tells the story of a unique activity during 8 weeks of vitality and interaction.

Thani Jumaa Belrakad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, praised the role of the various work teams that presented an exceptional version that will bring many benefits to everyone who participated in it, especially that the Dubai Club for People of Determination translates the directives of the “wise leadership” in providing a qualified and friendly environment for people of determination.

He said: The summer activity was a golden opportunity for 250 members to invest their energies in the summer and enhance their capabilities, especially that the club aims to hold such important events to develop the skills of “people of determination” and discover the spirit of creativity and learning and target more participants from one course to another.

He added: The summer activity received wide participation from government and private institutions, led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and a promising group of volunteers, so that the sixth edition would achieve all the goals for which it was set up, so that the participants would gain various scientific, social, cultural and sports skills.

For his part, Majid Al-Osaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, confirmed that the activity achieved many gains for the participants in providing an ideal environment in the summer, as we saw the joy of the participants and their families through their positive interaction with all activities, in addition to the joining of new partners to the “Dubai for People of Determination” system, which confirms that the message Societal towards full integration into society has arrived.

Al-Osaimi thanked His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, for the authority’s diamond sponsorship of the summer activity, stressing its great role in supporting and empowering people of determination through sustainable projects and initiatives. Al-Osaimi also thanked the work teams and volunteers who contributed greatly in activity success.