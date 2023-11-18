Ahmed Murad (Muscat, Cairo)

The foreign policy of the Sultanate of Oman over the past 50 years has embodied a unique model of international relations based on peaceful coexistence between nations and peoples, good neighbourliness, international cooperation in various fields, and support for efforts aimed at achieving international peace and security, which has made the Sultanate enjoy a prominent global position and contributes to Effectively in formulating pivotal understandings and influential initiatives related to many regional and international files.

The Sultanate of Oman is keen to establish diplomatic, political and economic partnerships with the majority of the countries of the world based on the principles of mutual respect and the exchange of common interests. The Sultanate is represented by diplomatic missions in most countries of the world, and hosts on its territory dozens of headquarters of consulates and embassies of various countries of the world, as well as the headquarters of some international bodies. And regional.

An effective and influential state

Lebanese political analyst, Asaad Bishara, explained that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys growing regional weight and broad international influence, which makes it one of the most important active forces in the Middle East region, whether at the political, diplomatic, economic or cultural levels.

Bishara said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: The Sultanate of Oman has succeeded over the past decades in maintaining its neutrality despite its presence in a tense region full of conflicts and disputes, and has kept its lines open with all regional and international parties, which makes it always and forever able to talk and communicate. With everyone, it is capable of formulating important understandings in the region, and playing an effective role in calming efforts whenever conflict or tension erupts in the region, thanks to its commitment to a neutral and independent role, in addition to its keenness to distance itself from crises and conflicts.

Over the past five decades, the Sultanate of Oman has been associated with a “policy of neutrality,” the first foundations of which were laid by the late, God willing, Qaboos bin Said, “may God have mercy on him,” who assumed the reins of power on July 23, 1970, which was embodied in his famous saying: “I stay away completely.” About the politics of appearances and resonant echoes, and I do not seek from what I do to steal the sparkle, and our foreign policy is summed up in neutrality and absolute non-interference in the affairs of others.

With His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said assuming the reins of power on January 11, 2020, he announced in his first speech his adherence to the “policy of neutrality,” expressing his keenness to establish balanced relations with all countries of the world, based on the Sultanate’s belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence among nations. and peoples, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, respect for the sovereignty of states, the importance and necessity of international cooperation in various fields, and contributing to resolving disputes by peaceful means.

A prominent international position

The Lebanese political analyst stated that the Sultanate of Oman is an important center for communications, dialogues, and regional and international meetings aimed at resolving conflicts and differences by peaceful means, and it has gained a prominent global position through many experiences and expertise in this regard.

Bishara continued: “If the analogy is permissible, the Sultanate of Oman occupies a position in the Arab region and the Middle East region similar to the position occupied by Switzerland, with differences between the two countries’ experience of positive neutrality. The Sultanate has built for itself this vital and pivotal position through a balanced and wise foreign policy that has made it distance itself from… It refrains from entering into any tensions or disputes with any regional or international party, which qualifies it to play influential roles regionally and internationally in the future, especially the roles it plays under the umbrella of international community organizations, most notably the United Nations. The Sultanate of Oman joined the United Nations on October 7, 1971, which was consistent with the development vision adopted by His Majesty the late Sultan, Qaboos bin Said, with the aim of opening the Sultanate to the international community. Over the past five decades, the Sultanate has played important and influential roles in the corridors of the international organization. .

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, explained in October 2021 during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Sultanate of Oman’s accession to the international organization, that Oman occupies a distinguished position on the world stage as a reliable mediator, peacemaker, and bridge builder to enhance regional stability, and it has received gratitude. And the appreciation of the international community, and at the same time congratulated Oman on its election to the United Nations Economic and Social Council for the period from 2022 to 2024.

In his first speech upon assuming the throne, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq pledged that Oman would continue its role as an active member of the United Nations, respect its charter, and work with member states to achieve international peace and security.

A deep Gulf partnership

The Jordanian political analyst said: “Oman’s foreign policy on the Gulf level navigates in two contexts: the first is the Gulf border context, as it is a neighbor to the two most important Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and under the support of the wise leadership of the two countries, it was able to achieve deep harmony and partnership, the likes of which are few in the world.” ».

The second: “The Gulf Cooperation Council, the strongest and most cohesive regional system that amounts to the Gulf Alliance that seeks the development of member states, protects their interests, empowers them with their resources and capabilities, and strives towards what amounts to unity.”

Bariya explained that Gulf-Gulf cooperation constituted an additional strength for its countries, including the Sultanate, and made them true beacons, drawing on their national experiences many countries seeking progress and development.

He pointed out that the Sultanate established approaches on the Arab level that made it a destination for the parties, under which they agreed on what united them, and pushed them to reconciliations that would not have been possible without the foundations of Omani foreign policy, which is highlighted in its role through the League of Arab States and other Arab regional organizations. .

On the international level, the Sultanate’s neutrality towards the conflicts the world is witnessing, and its friendship with all countries, qualify it to be a beloved country at the global level, which is evident in the Sultanate’s role in the United Nations and subsidiary international organizations, which in turn reflected positively on the Sultanate’s interests and its status. Welcome to various forums.

Perhaps the Omani national character, which is conciliatory and conciliatory, also contributed to opening up horizons for the state’s foreign policy, as the Omani citizen plays an important role as an ambassador for his country’s culture and traditions wherever he goes in the countries of the world, which makes the Omanis widely welcomed.

Influential role

For her part, Dr. Nadia Helmy, an expert in Asian affairs and professor of political science at the Egyptian University of Beni Suef, explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Omani foreign policy has received a high degree of attention in recent decades given its prominent role regionally and internationally, and its positive stances towards… Many files that are sensitive and complex, and the effective and influential role of its balanced, neutral, flexible and calm foreign policy.

She pointed out that the Sultanate of Oman follows a strategy based on maintaining diplomatic relations with the majority of countries in the world, and has not severed its diplomatic relations with any country in the world, and this falls within the framework of Omani national norms and character, which focuses on the need to maintain healthy dialogue and diplomatic relations with all countries. The world, and this foreign policy reflects the Sultanate’s neutrality and pragmatism on the international scene. A prominent example of this is Muscat’s ongoing relationship with the Syrian state, and the Sultanate’s performance of a greater role in helping Syria reintegrate into the Arab diplomatic environment, and rebuilding its dilapidated infrastructure.

She continued: “At a time when tensions are increasing in the Middle East region, the Sultanate of Oman remains the only neutral country in any conflict, and its intervention is in the form of a mediator to resolve the conflict. It has been able to distance itself from conflicts and turn into a mediator for all conflicting parties.” .

Regional and international harmony

The Jordanian writer and political analyst, Adnan Bariya, mentioned that the Sultanate of Oman has provided, over many decades, a model in politics and international relations, which was established by His Majesty the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul, and whose foundations and foundations were implemented by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, which achieved a distinguished influence. To the Omani leadership, he gave it a special welcome in various forums.

Bariya explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Omani leadership has established five pillars of foreign policy, the basis of which is “good neighbourliness,” extending from the near to the distant neighbor, tolerance, which allows the absorption of the other’s culture and values, and dialogue, which leads to understandings based on commonalities and interests. Openness to the world, preserving the country’s antiquity and based on experiences extending back to the Sultanate’s imperial era, and finally “pragmatism,” based on geostrategic realities without being dependent on fanatical ideological positions.