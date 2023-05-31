At the Manzoni theater in Milan, the current CEO of the red and whites – surrounded by many old friends – took the opportunity to answer some questions from the reporters present. “Istanbul final? I’ll be rooting for Inter…”

A love songbook for Milan, but not only. This afternoon, Adriano Galliani presented, together with our Luigi Garlando, the book “The Memoirs of Adriano G.”, the first autobiography of the historic CEO of the Rossoneri, which recounts his emotions in the world of sport, also retracing the first (and last) steps with Monza.

THE ROSSONERI FRIENDS — The Manzoni theater in Milan has thus opened its doors to dozens of fans, but above all to the players, managers and opponents that Galliani has known during his long career. There was Ariedo Braida, “with whom I have shared more dinners than I have had with my wife”, but also Maldini, Dida, Antonini and other former Rossoneri champions. “Paul? We have withdrawn his number 3 but, if one day his son lifts the Champions League like his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, then he will be able to wear it ”. On stage, together with Galliani and Garlando, there was also Anna Billó, TV presenter and wife of the Brazilian Leonardo: “We didn’t have the budget to sign Leo from PSG – revealed Galliani -. However, as I tell in the book, during a vacation I found myself in front of a container with his name written on it. I called Berlusconi to convince him to take it: it was destiny!”. See also Dávinson Sánchez, out of the Champions League: Milan eliminates Tottenham

INTER AND MONZA — Beyond the numerous protagonists of the last decades of Milan’s history, in the front rows – in addition to the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, and the federal president Gabriele Gravina – there were also the Inter managers Marotta and Ausilio: “I greet them , although we will see you again in Istanbul soon and I will be rooting for them. I would have preferred Milan to go there, but Inter is a source of pride for Italy and for the city of Milan. We don’t want Manchester to equal the record of being the only city to have won the Champions League with two different teams!” Matteo Pessina, captain of Monza, also spoke during the presentation, joking about his relationship with Galliani: “In the summer, during the presentation press conference, I told journalists that I was aiming for salvation. The director stole my microphone, explaining that our target was tenth place. He was right…” “The memories of Adriano G.”, Edizioni Piemme, is available in bookshops and on digital stores. See also Junior from Barranquilla announced the departure of seven players from the squad

May 30th – 10.10pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#successes #Milan #Monza #Galliani #presents #autobiography #illustrious #guests