The young Clemente Del Vecchio, Italian with just completed 19 years, inherited a fortune of approximately R$ 19 billion, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world, according to the Forbes ranking released on Monday, 29. the youngest of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, the largest eyewear brand in the world, who died in June 2022.

Luxottica is responsible for the production of eyewear for famous brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Vogue and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2018, the company merged with a French lens company to become EssilorLuxottica, valued at over $80 billion.

After his father’s death, Del Vecchio inherited a 12.5% ​​stake in Delfin, the holding company of EssilorLuxottica. This holding also owns shares in Italian banks, insurance and real estate developers. Clemente’s assets come from these holdings.

Leonardo Del Vecchio’s inheritance was divided among his five children, his wife, other executives and close collaborators. Clemente Del Vecchio now takes a prominent position as the youngest billionaire in the world.

Leonardo Del Vecchio was a renowned Italian businessman, known for his history of overcoming difficulties. Born into poverty and raised in an orphanage, he founded Luxottica in 1961, initially supplying eyeglass components and later developing his own frames.

As president and main shareholder of the company, Del Vecchio remained at the head of the company until 2018, when he joined Essilor. Its successful partnership with stylist Giorgio Armani has contributed to transforming eyewear into indispensable fashion accessories. At the time of the death of the Italian tycoon, Armani said, in honor of his friend: “Together, we invented a phenomenon that did not exist: we immediately realized that glasses, from simple functional objects, would become indispensable fashion accessories”.























