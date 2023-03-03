Friday, March 3, 2023, 09:41



| Updated 11:02 a.m.



Dressed in black, as a sign of mourning for what they interpret as “the death of the humanities”, dozens of students and some professors from the University of Murcia have gathered on the access stairs to the Faculty of Letters in protest against the plan of readjustment of places and groups that this Friday the Governing Council debates in the Convalescence building, headquarters of the Rectorate.

Subsequently, the demonstrators have moved there, where the proposal is voted on. “Rector, coward, show your face” and “Luján, resign”, are some of the cries launched by the protesters. Of the two controversial points that are addressed in this Friday’s session, the offer of places has already come out ahead, with six votes against.

The plan affects the faculties of Letters, Law and Education more harshly, which if the proposal goes ahead will lose some groups. Among the demonstrators, who shout slogans such as ‘no more cuts’ and ‘quality university’, are teachers such as law professors Santiago Álvarez and Blanca Soro, and the former dean of letters José María Jiménez Cano.