Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has filed a charge of aggravated service crime Georgy Alafuzoffia in Viestikoekeskus vyytt. The crime is suspected to have occurred between 2005 and 2016.

Georgij Alafuzoff has previously served as the head of intelligence for the Defense Forces and the EU military staff.

The charge concerns the illegal storage and processing of extensive classified information.

