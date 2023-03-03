Friday, March 3, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The charge brought against the former intelligence chief of the Defense Forces in the Viestikoekeskus case

March 3, 2023
in World Europe
The charge concerns the illegal storage and processing of extensive classified information.

Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has filed a charge of aggravated service crime Georgy Alafuzoffia in Viestikoekeskus vyytt. The crime is suspected to have occurred between 2005 and 2016.

Georgij Alafuzoff has previously served as the head of intelligence for the Defense Forces and the EU military staff.

The news is updated.

