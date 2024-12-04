The students of Castilla y León remain above the national and European average, and very close to that of the OECD countries, both in Mathematics, where they are the best in Spain, and in Sciences, where they are the second in the country with the best data, as reflected in the International Trends in Mathematics and Science Study 2023 (TIMSS) prepared by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

It is an international evaluation of Mathematics and Science that is applied in 4th and 8th Grade (4th of Primary Education and 2nd of ESO, respectively in Spain) that has been collecting trend data every four years since 1995 and involves around 70 countries. Spain has participated with a representative sample of more than 500 educational centers and more than 10,000 students in 4th grade alone, as it has done since the 2011 edition, reports Ep.

Specifically, in Mathematics they obtain a score of 522 points, compared to 520 in Asturias and 519 in Madrid, while in Sciences the grade is 525 points, only surpassed by Asturias with 528 and sharing a score with Madrid. Data that represents, however, a slight decline compared to 2019 where Castilian-Leonese students obtained 528 and 535, respectively.

Castilla y León’s 522 points in Mathematics are only three points lower than the OECD average (525), but eight points more than the European Union average (514) and 24 more than the national average (498). In Science, Castilian-Leonese students (525 points) have scored only one point less than the OECD average (526), ​​twelve points more than the European Union average (513) and 21 points more than the national average (504 points).

Within the Mathematics section, the students of the Community obtain the best score of all the participating autonomies in two of the three sectionsspecifically in Numbers (523 points) and Geometry (519), while in Data (522), it is below Asturias and Madrid. In all these sections, however, they are above the national average (500) and very close to the OECD (526).

Community students are also the best, nationally, in Knowledge (523 points), Application (521) and Reasoning (520), where they present data very similar to those of the OECD (526, 525 and 524, respectively) and well above the national average (500, 497 and 500) and the European Union (515, 513 and 514 points).

In the Science section, Castilla y León (525 points) shares a score with Galicia and is only surpassed by Asturias (528 points). These three autonomies are also the best in Life Sciences, where Castilla y León is third with 520 points; Physical Sciences, second with 528 points, and Earth Sciences, 527, third. Scores well above the national average and also close to that of OECD countries.

The Castilian-Leonese students present a 16-point gender gap in mathematics, while in Sciences it is 4 points. A situation similar to what happens in the OECD (-16 and -4, respectively) and in the European Union (-18 and -4).

On the other hand, in Spain, approximately one in three students exceeds the intermediate level in Environmental Awareness, although the percentage of students at the advanced level is relatively modest in the overall comparison. In this sense, Spain has one of the highest percentages of students at the intermediate level.

For its part, there are three autonomous communities, Galicia, Castilla y León and the Principality of Asturias, which account for more than 40 percent of the students at the high and advanced levels, while, in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, the percentage of students in the two highest performance levels does not reach 30 percent.

Finally, in bullying, Castilla y León once again presents the best data at the national level. In fact, the rate (0.17) is very similar to that of Nordic countries such as Norway and is well above the ranges marked by the national average (-0.03), the European Union (0.02) and the OECD (0.00).

In both Mathematics and Science, the performance of Spaniards is among the worst in Europe. Specifically, in Mathematics Spain (498) is behind countries such as Lithuania (561), England (552), Poland (546), Romania (542), Netherlands (537), Latvia (534), Norway (531), Czech Republic (530), Sweden (530). Bulgaria (530), Finland (529), Australia (525), Denmark (524), Germany (524), Serbia (523), Belgium (521), Hungary (520), Portugal (517), Cyprus (516), Slovakia (515), Slovenia (514), Italy (513) or Albania (512); and ahead of France (484), Montenegro (477), North Macedonia (474), Kosovo (451), Bosnia and Herzegovina (447).

In Sciences, Spain (504) is behind European countries such as England (556), Poland (550), Finland (542), Lithuania (537), Sweden (533), Ireland (532), Norway (530), Bulgaria (530), Romania (526), ​​Czech Republic (526), ​​Slovenia (526), ​​Latvia (526), ​​Hungary (524), Denmark (522), Slovakia (521), Netherlands (517), Germany (515), Portugal (511), Italy (511) or Serbia (510), but it is ahead of Albania (491), Belgium (488), France (488), Cyprus (487), Montenegro (461), Bosnia and Herzegovina (448), Macedonia (439) and Kosovo (403).