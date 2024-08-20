The story told from the heart by Sonia Bruganelli regarding the long and difficult path undertaken once the illness of her daughter Silvia was discovered. Daughter born on December 23, 2002 and had with ex-husband Paolo Bonolis.

With a few simple words shared on his profile Instagramthe famous television author wanted to dedicate a sweet thought to her beloved daughter: “Thank you for loving me even when I didn’t”. A thought that Bruganelli, interviewed by Courierhe explained, providing more and deeper details.

The painful sense of guilt that accompanied Sonia Bruganelli for a long time after the birth of her daughter

In a moving and open story centered on her daughter Silvia’s health problems, Sonia Bruganelli confided with extreme sincerity the difficult path she has undertaken as a mother.

“I have now accepted that I am an imperfect mother and that is fine. Silvia, however, has always loved me. As I wrote, even when I was the one who did not love myself, who felt responsible for her limitation, which the other siblings did not have. And, instead, right from the start, even when she was very little, when she saw me sad, she would stretch out her arm and point to my eye, as if to ask: why are you crying?”.

Bruganelli then continued by stating that:

“I went through a long journey, which I am still doing, to accept the situation and start enjoying Silvia’s motherhood without pretending to be a teacher, physiotherapist, speech therapist for her. I should never have made a mistake. For a long time I had to deal with guilt and anger”.

Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife admitted that for a long time she experienced her daughter’s condition as a “deep and bitter injustice”:

“I found out she had a heart condition in the eighth month of pregnancy, when we prepare the little dresses and paint the nursery. It should have been the most beautiful moment, but instead the doctors told me directly: ‘If you don’t operate as soon as she’s born, she’ll die’. Silvia was born on December 23, 2002 and immediately underwent heart surgery. But the damage caused by postoperative hypoxia was discovered a week later. I had already understood that something was wrong, but everyone said I was seeing things that weren’t there”.

A real trauma that at the time overwhelmed a young Bruganelli of just 27 years old dealing with her first daughter:

“I hadn’t done anything wrong during the pregnancy, I had been careful. Paolo was 40 years old and had broader shoulders, he took care of everything. I have the first photo with Silvia when she was three months old: before that she had always been in the neonatal intensive care unit”.

Bruganelli then also confided in the further difficulties she encountered following the birth of her second child. David:

“I started telling myself that I didn’t deserve it, that I was taking something away from Silvia. That’s when my relationship with her became obsessive, while I couldn’t stay close to Davide anymore. And that’s when I started working on myself. I only calmed down with the birth of Adele, in 2007, when Silvia’s health had stabilized and I could take a breather.”

The separation from Paolo Bonolis

Sonia Bruganelli also wanted to open up about her separation from her ex-husband Paolo Bonolis. Separation, according to the woman, experienced well by her daughter Silvia:

“Paolo and I live in two different apartments in buildings that are connected by a terrace and Silvia’s room. She is our trait d’union. Now I am much closer to her than when we lived in the same apartment, me and her father upstairs and she and her brothers downstairs.“

A separation defined and essentially desired by herself:

“It’s definitely something I wanted to define, because I wanted to follow my growth. But leaving doesn’t mean abandoning: it also means leaving the other person free to be happy without you. In our case there was no betrayal, I understand that for some we could have continued to be together. But I met Paolo when I was 23, we were together for 26: people change and I have changed the most”.