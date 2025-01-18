The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has highlighted the importance of the circular bioeconomy to achieve more efficient, competitive and sustainable agri-food production. In addition, it has highlighted the relevant role in encouraging the progress and growth of rural areas.

Luis Planas participated this Saturday in the 17th edition of the Conference of Ministers of the Global Food and Agriculture Forum 2025 in Berlin, along with 70 other ministers and senior officials, according to a statement from the ministry, which indicates that at the end At the end of the session, the leaders adopted a joint declaration on the use of the bioeconomy in the sector.

Among the main challenges are how to produce and use biomass sustainably to ensure global food security, strengthen innovation and communication and create fair framework conditions from a social, ecological and economic point of view.

During the session, Planas related the efforts that Spain is making to strengthen innovation in the bioeconomy and gave examples of economic incentives, the approval of appropriate regulations and collaboration between knowledge agents, companies and producers.

Specifically, Planas has detailed the use of biofuels and bioenergy, which allows reducing the consumption of fossil fuels; the digitalization and robotization of farms and the agri-food industry; the use of advanced organic fertilizers and biostimulants; the use of regenerated water in agri-food production or the development of biotechnology products for application both in industry and in the field.

The minister has mentioned the more than 700 innovation projects in the agri-food sector promoted in Spain and has also announced that in 2025 the Government will make a call for more than 46 million euros to finance the execution of innovative projects in this area.

Unconventional water sources

As a good example of circular bioeconomy, the minister has highlighted Spain’s commitment to using non-conventional water sources. “A great contribution, perhaps less known to the bioeconomy, is sustainable irrigation. The modernization of irrigation means better use of water with reused water, purified water or water from desalination,” he noted.

He recalled that the Government is immersed in the largest support plan for sustainable irrigation carried out in Spain, with an investment of more than 2,400 million euros until 2027 that will allow the modernization of more than 700,000 hectares.

Organic fertilization

The minister has pointed out that “another alternative that increases the circularity of the economy is organic fertilization, that is, the use of by-products of animal production such as manure or slurry.” It is a good alternative from a productive point of view, he highlighted.

Planas has recognized the fundamental support that European funds provide to guarantee innovation in the sector and has also highlighted the need to review the regulations that hinder innovation in the bioeconomy to take advantage, for example, of certain waste or to use New Genomic Techniques (NTG). ).

In addition, the minister has mentioned other examples of innovative projects that promote the use of microalgae as biostimulants, the energy use of livestock manure or the use of olive pits for the manufacture of more sustainable products. Also important, according to Planas, is the support for emerging companies that are committed to bioplastics and those that have developed technology to convert bioethanol into sustainable chemicals.