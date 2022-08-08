Appearance of the avenue of Portugal, in Lorca, yesterday, which will be one of the roads where actions will be undertaken. / JAIME INSA / AGM

During the coming fall important works will be carried out in a large number of streets in the urban center of Lorca. La Corredera, Juan XXIII, Abenhalaj and Calle del Ingeniero Juan Escofet, among others, will be subject to improvements, according to the deadlines handled by the City of Lorca, will be undertaken in the last quarter of the year. The Councilor for Development, Isabel Casalduero, has detailed to LA VERDAD the works already awarded and those in which some fringe in the contract is pending polishing, as well as others for which the municipal body is currently receiving offers.

According to Casalduero, all the actions that will be undertaken, the majority financed entirely by municipal funds, are “very necessary” and have been “highly demanded by the residents. These are works that, due to various circumstances, were left out of the loan granted by the European Investment Bank for urban regeneration projects, which must be carried out and that the people of Lorca have been demanding. For this reason, the councilor emphasizes their importance when she assures that, “although these works always generate inconvenience, they have been coordinated so that they originate as little as possible.”

The planned interventions in the urban fabric total almost two million investment



More works in San Antonio



In addition to the works in the San Antonio neighborhood that received financing from the EIB (the underpass, the three roundabouts and the auxiliary lanes), a series of works will be added in the coming months on streets in the area. The project, with an investment of 580,000 euros, contemplates, among other actions, the demolition and paving of sidewalks and roads and the execution of electricity pipes for public lighting with LED technology in several streets, within the framework of an initiative that has the collaboration of the Autonomous Community. The contract has already been awarded and works are scheduled to start in September.

For the same dates, “predictably” (since the contracting procedure has not yet been completed), those of Juan XXIII, Hernando de Burgos and Párroco Antonio Llamas streets are expected, to which more than 420,000 euros will be allocated. Here works are contemplated such as the installation of public lighting and a new rainwater network, along with the renovation of pavements and supply and wastewater networks, improvements in furniture and road signage, together with underground telecommunications pipes. .

Some will start in October



The Local Government Board has already opened the bidding process to hire the companies that must be in charge of three projects that, together, add up to an investment of 900,000 euros. One of them includes, in the same contract, the rehabilitation of Plaza del Negrito, Abenhalaj Street and Portugal Avenue, with an investment of more than 420,000 euros. The second, in which 320,000 euros will be invested, is the adaptation of Corredera street in its road traffic section (from Álamo street to Juan de Toledo) and Santa Rosa. The other is the repair and regeneration of Juan Escofet street in the San Cristóbal neighbourhood, where 160,000 euros will be invested.

For all these streets, the renovation of deteriorated infrastructures over time, the improvement of accessibility and compliance with energy efficiency criteria is contemplated, which will entail similar actions, ‘grossly mode’, to those projected in Juan XXIII. The deadline for submitting offers for these works ends on September 1, 2022, so, according to Casalduero, if the usual intervals are met, they could begin in mid-October.